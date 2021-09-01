ADDIE JEANETTE GASKINS GILBERT

Addie “Jeanette” Gilbert, 79, died August 27, 2021, at the UMMC located in Lexington, MS.

Mrs. Gilbert was born in Axson, GA, on June 22, 1942 and grew up in south Georgia and later moved to Lexington, Mississippi, in 1972 with her husband. She completed beauty school in Waycross, GA just prior to moving to Lexington, MS and started Jeanette’s Beauty Boutique in 1972 and worked until her retirement in 1998. She married David Edward “Ed” Gilbert on August 22, 1959, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Axson, Georgia. She moved with her husband and two children to Lexington to start her hair salon and to help her husband run the family farm and several other local businesses.

She was known as Jeanette to countless residents as a result of her long career as a beautician in the area. She touched and worked tirelessly to help everyone she met in her roles as a sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.

She spent most of her time with her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening, cross-stitching, and cooking. Additionally, she was a member of Faith Fellowship Church, and then later, of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church both in the Lexington area. Mrs. Gilbert was a woman of deep faith and strong convictions. She will be missed dearly by the many who loved her.

Mrs. Gilbert was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Wall Gaskins and Alice Arnold Hayes Gaskins as well as her stepfather Jesse Hayes, her husband Daniel Edward Gilbert, her brothers, Daniel Russell Gaskin, Edward Gaskins, Daniel Fisher Gaskins, and Dale Gaskins.

Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her sister, Alice Faye (Hugh) Davis, her children, Debbie Gilbert (Tim) Meeks and Jesse (Sandy) Gilbert of Lexington, and six (6) grandchildren and thirteen (13) great grandchildren and as well numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Southern Funeral Home at 100 Pine Street, Lexington from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Services were held at the Southern Funeral Home at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, immediately following the visitation. The burial followed at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Lexington, MS.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be sent to Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS by mail to Post Office Box 1213, Lexington, MS, 39095, or by accessing the website at lexingtonoddfellowscemetery.com and make donations in Honor of Jeanette Gilbert.