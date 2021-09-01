Clara Harthcock Helm, 63, passed away from natural causes at Merit Health in Brandon, MS, on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Funeral services, officiated by Bro. Joe McGraw, were held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Harlands Creek Baptist Church, and interment followed in Harlands Creek Cemetery in Lexington.

Pallbearers were Otis Harthcock, Mitchell Harthcock, Mark Langford, Trey Wilkinson, Blake Harthcock, and Bubba Spell, Jr.

Clara was born on December 21, 1957 to Clyde Herbert and Dorothy Roberts Harthcock.

Survivors include her son Matthew Peyton Helm (Emily) of Brandon; her daughter Megan Helm of Dallas, TX; sisters, Madelyn Spell of Lexington and Nancy Wilkinson of Yazoo City; brothers, Billy Joe Harthcock of Walthall, Otis Harthcock (Tammy) of Florence, and Mitchell Harthcock (Tracy) of Kosciusko; granddaughter Ila Jane Helm of Brandon; and several nieces and nephews.