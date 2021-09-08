Janie Lee McClellan Buford, 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Funeral services were held at 12 noon on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Sallis Baptist Church. Visitation was from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Sallis Baptist Church. Burial followed at Sallis Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Joy Trehern (Jeff) and Becky Killebrew (Robert); four grandchildren, Drew Trehern (Jordan), Ashley Trehern, Nate Killebrew, and Peyton Killebrew. She is also survived by her brother Liary McClellan (Ann), her sister in law Joan McClellan and many nieces and nephews.

Janie was born on January 30, 1945 in her childhood home in Sallis, MS to Kyle and Christine McClellan. She graduated from McAdams High School and Holmes Junior College School of Cosmetology. The story is told that as Tommy, her forever love, was driving to the farm one day, he saw Janie working on the field in front of her house, and it was love at first sight. They were married on December 6, 1964. Janie has demonstrated the attributes of a virtuous woman as she dedicated her life to being a wonderful wife, homemaker, caretaker, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church and has faithfully attended and served at Sallis Baptist Church for over 50 years.

The joy in her life were her grandchildren. She was always willing and happy to keep them in their younger years, and her grandchildren certainly loved their “Grammy.” She followed each of them to their various school and sporting events and encouraged them to pursue their dreams. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile, her kind, caring spirit, and her desire to always be in the Lord’s will.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tommy, as well as two brothers, Franklin McClellan (Judy) and Curtis McClellan.

