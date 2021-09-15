ANDREW GRIGGS

Andrew Griggs of Durant, MS, 70,of Durant, MS departed this life on Friday, August 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorial services will be held at Odessa’s Place 335 S.W. Depot St. Durant, MS 39063 on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

