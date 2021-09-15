ANDREW GRIGGS By Holmes County Herald | September 15, 2021 | 0 Andrew Griggs of Durant, MS, 70,of Durant, MS departed this life on Friday, August 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Memorial services will be held at Odessa’s Place 335 S.W. Depot St. Durant, MS 39063 on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts KYLE LEA “CASEY” GRAY JACKSON SPOONER September 15, 2021 | No Comments » JOHN LONG ABLES September 15, 2021 | No Comments » JANIE LEE MCCLELLAN BUFORD September 8, 2021 | No Comments » CLARA HARTHCOCK HELM September 1, 2021 | No Comments » DELORES WILLIAMS September 1, 2021 | No Comments »