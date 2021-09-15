John Long Ables, 80, of Pickens, MS, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Columbus, MS. Mr. Ables, formerly of Schriever, LA, was retired from McDermott Fabrications, and a member of the National Guard in Kosciusko.

Mr. Ables attended Seneasha Methodist Church.

Mr. Ables is survived by his wife of 57 years Phyllis S. Ables and children, Debbie Ables and John S. (Lori) Ables. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kallie (Matt) Slagle, Brandon Ables, Sarah Ables, Brandi Gros, Dana (Terrell) Ables, and Justin Self. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Kinsley, Braya, Lilah, Brielle, Bailey, and Ellison.

His siblings are Maggie McCorkle, Joe Ables, Marshall “Bo” (Debbie) Ables, Dean (Sonny) Toombs, George (LiMae) Ables, brother-in-law Louis (Delsie) Stevens, sisters-in-law, Elaine Ables and Sharon Pollet, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. Ables and Mary J. Ables, in-laws, Scuddy and Evelyn (Blackie) Stevens, sister Carrie Toombs, and brother-in-law Warren Stevens.

His hobbies were pigs, cows, hay, firewood, and drinking coffee at Exit 144 several times a day, but his loves were his family, banana popsicles, and the New Orleans Saints.

Visitation was held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Lexington, MS at 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. Burial was at Seneasha Cemetery.