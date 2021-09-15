Kyle Lea “Casey” Gray Jackson Spooner of Lexington, MS passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at UMMC Hospital, Lexington. Kyle was born on November 17, 1950 in Gloster, MS.

Kyle was preceded in death by her parents Alvin J. Gray, Sr. and Irmah McCurley Gray, her husband

Willie L. “Billy” Spooner III, and her brother Alvin J. Gray, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Klyce R. (David) Jackson Boyd, Miranda L. (Tom) Spooner Underwood Kellis, Brandy M. Spooner Miller, Kevin D. Spooner, and Darlene M. Spooner Rutledge. She is also survived by her sister Charlotte (Johnny) Downs. She was grandmother to fifteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, Lexington.

Graveside services was held at Beulah Baptist Church, 6910 Hebron Road, Lexington, MS at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.

Southern Funeral Home, 100 Pine Street, Lexington, MS was charge of arrangements.