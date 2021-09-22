Robert Patrick (Pat) McLellan, 67, of Durant, MS passed away on September 17, 2021.

Pat was born on January 26, 1954 to Marvin and Kathryn McLellan. He graduated from Durant High in 1972 and went on to get a degree in Theology.

Everyone that met Pat soon enough realized that he was kindhearted and quick witted and anyone that knew Pat could tell you he had a great passion for music and could play any instrument he put his hands on.

Pat is proceeded in death by his sister Kathy and brother Dan. He is survived by two brothers, Bill (Alma) and Joe (Sandra) McLellan; four children, Bobby, Aaron (Shannon), Curt (Ashley), and John McLellan; five grandchildren, Skylar, Jordyn, Emma Kate, Mary Parker and Price McLellan, who he dearly loved.

Upon Pat’s request there will be a small gathering of immediate family to celebrate his life.