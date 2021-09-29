Clarence Earl (Bubba) Barton of Ebenezer, MS, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS after a lengthy illness. Bubba was born on February 13, 1947 to Earl and Zera Barton of Lexington, MS. He attended Lexington High School, Holmes Community College, and the University of Southern Mississippi, where he graduated with an Art degree. He farmed in Ebenezer with his father-in-law and uncle, Burwell and Harris Humphrey, for over 30 years. He served on the Holmes County Soil & Water board for 25 years, where he held various positions. Bubba was a faithful member of the Ebenezer Methodist Church.

Pallbearers were Marvin O’Reilly, Nolan O’Reilly, Webb O’Reilly, Yandell Wideman, Austin Frazier, Claiborne Frazier, Barton Boyll, and Burwell Barton II. Honorary pallbearers were W. A. Edwards, Dick Atkinson, Thomas Flemming, Greg LaFoe, and George Copeland.

Bubba is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol Barton, and two children: Burwell Barton (Jill) of Jackson, MS; Lana Boyll (Guy) of Ridgeland, MS; his sister, Sylvia Upchurch, of Lexington, MS; and by his grandchildren: Barton Boyll, Fowler Boyll, and Kate Wyndham Boyll of Ridgeland, MS, Mamie Barton, Burwell Barton II, and Blythe Barton of Jackson, MS, along with numerous family members and friends that loved him.

Graveside service was held on Thursday, September 23rd at 11:15 a.m. at the family cemetery behind the Ebenezer Baptist Church. Charitable contributions can be made to the Ebenezer Methodist Church, Attn: Sissy O’Reilly, 3684 Highway 14, Pickens, MS 39146. The family requests friends abide by covid protocols.

The family would like to thank our Hospice Ministries and Stay Home families for the care and love given to us during this time.