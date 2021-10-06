Albert Maury Shurlds, Sr., 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora on September 27, 2021.

Mr. Shurlds was born January 16, 1926, and was known affectionately in his native Holmes County, MS by his childhood nickname, Sugarboy. After proudly serving his country in the United States Navy during World War II, he graduated from Yale University in Civil Engineering and Mississippi State University with a Master’s degree in Mathematics. Mr. Shurlds was a long-time Mississippi educator who taught in the mathematics department at Mississippi State University, as well as at public schools in Tchula and Vaiden.

The great loves of his life were his wife, children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, students, friends, church, and home. Mr. Shurlds faithfully served Maben United Methodist Church as lay leader and Sunday School teacher into his 90s. He enjoyed following Mississippi State sports, especially baseball, and was an accomplished gardener and fisherman. Mr. Shurlds became a close friend of Mr. Georges Remy of Verneuil-sur-Seine, France, who arranged the funeral service for his brother during World War II. He also enjoyed the friendship of the gentlemen who flew with his brother during the war, especially Lt. Roddey S. Ellis, Jr. The rich and remarkable life of Mr. Shurlds is well-documented in his autobiography, Memories, and a book signing was held to celebrate its publication.

A special thanks is extended to Donna and Elizabeth Shurlds for their loving care and attention provided for many years.

He is survived by his four children, Maury Shurlds, Jr. (Maryjane) of Richmond, VA, Marcia Shurlds McGlohn (Robert) of Greenville, SC, Henry W. Shurlds, III (Ginny) of Bay St. Louis, MS, and Dudley F. Shurlds (Donna) of Maben, MS. He is also survived by nine grandchildren listed in the same order as their parents – Jackson and Mary Kathryn Shurlds, Emily McGlohn and Robyn Ezzell, Walker and Abbey Shurlds, and Elizabeth, Henry and Richard Shurlds, and two great-grandchildren, Mac and Henry Ezzell.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mildred Freeman Shurlds, by his parents, Henry William Shurlds, Sr. and Albert Alice Shurlds Paul, and by one brother, Major Henry William Shurlds, Jr.

Pallbearers were Earl Blade, Jessie Burchfield, Jr., Paul Crowley, Dr. Robert Ecklund, Jackie Harpole, Bill Johnson, Thad Killebrew, and Mac Phillips.

Honorary pallbearers were Cory Ezzell, Henry Ezzell, Mac Ezzell, Robyn Ezzell, Michael Faust, Emily McGlohn, Abbey Shurlds, Elizabeth Shurlds, Henry Shurlds IV, Jackson Shurlds, Mary Kathryn Shurlds, Richard Shurlds, and Walker Shurlds.

The visitation was held at Maben United Methodist Church at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30th followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Rodney Glover. Committal services were at Maben Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Albert Maury Shurlds, Sr. Endowed Mathematics Scholarship at Mississippi State University, c/o The MSU Foundation, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762 or to Maben United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 278, Maben, MS 39750.

You can leave a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.