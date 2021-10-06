DOROTHY ANN WILLIAMS By Holmes County Herald | October 6, 2021 | 0 Mrs. Dorothy Ann Williams passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9 at Saints Academy in the Deborah Mason Patterson Multi Purpose Hall in Lexington at 12:00 p.m. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ALBERT MAURY SHURLDS, SR. October 6, 2021 | No Comments » CLARENCE EARL (BUBBA) BARTON September 29, 2021 | No Comments » ROBERT PATRICK (PAT) MCLELLAN September 22, 2021 | No Comments » HONORABLE JUDGE FRED JERRY FISHER September 22, 2021 | No Comments » KYLE LEA “CASEY” GRAY JACKSON SPOONER September 15, 2021 | No Comments »