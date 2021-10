Damarius Rockett, 27, of Goodman, MS, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Holmes County. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS. Funeral services will be held at Durant Baptist Church in Durant on Saturday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Goodman, MS.