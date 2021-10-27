ANNETTA RUSSELL

Annetta Ruth Liebegott Russell, 81, of Vardaman, passed away on October 21, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, MS. Mrs. Russell was born on September 4, 1940, in Duncansville, PA to James Christian Liebegott and Mildred Ressler Leonard. She was a retired liquor store owner and a member of New Liberty Baptist Church.

Private family memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Mrs. Russell is survived by her daughters, Toni Lawshe of Perkinston, MS, and Christie (Wayne) Ray of Lexington, MS; her brother, Christ Leibegott of Beaver, PA; her sister, Sally Ulery of Vardaman, MS; her daughter-in-law, Tracie Dickerson of Canton, MS; her grandchildren, Kenny (Kelsey) Lawshe, Brett (Cody) Lally, Jacie (Brady) Wilson, Amber (Patrick) Marter, Addison Ray, Cole, and Ava Dickerson.

Mrs. Russell is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul Russell; one son, Trey Dickerson, and her sister, and Barbara Bogy.

Houston Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com