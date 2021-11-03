Bettye Sue Sims, 72, formerly of Lexington, MS, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at her home in Mt. Olive, MS.

Bettye Sue was a medical assistant for Dr. Charles Campbell for a number of years.

She was preceded in death by her parents J. B. and Minnie Lee Sims, and brother James Sims.

Bettye Sue is survived by her cousin Molly Heggins who she had lived with for the past 6 years. She is also survived by her nephew Randy Sims (Heather) of Florence, MS; niece Janice Westereng (Oscar) of Abita Springs, LA; along with a number of great nieces and nephews and cousins.

A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS.