Sandra Hammett Brett, 74, of Lexington, MS, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021, at Northside Gwinnett Hospital, in Duluth, GA.

Sandra was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her family and church came first. She was actively involved in the choir at First United Methodist Church. Her main work and pleasure was always her home and she will always be remembered for her unselfish, committed love for her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. She was completely dedicated to all of them without reservation and worked tirelessly for their welfare, comfort, and success.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Daniel Brett, and is survived by three children, William Gregory (Anna Laura) Brett of Hattiesburg, MS; Camille Brett (Senn) Catchings of Birmingham, AL, and Keith Hampton (Natalie) Brett of Duluth, GA. She is also survived by eight loving grandchildren, Chance and Callie Catchings; Will, David, Andrew, and Patrick Brett; and Daniel and Caleb Brett.

Sandra is also survived by her beloved siblings Harold “Junie” (Jackie) Hammett; Gwenda Hammett (Boyd) Kellum; Laura Hammett (Dick) Atkinson; Fran Hammett Sowisdral; Sara Lynn Hammett (Mark) Bloodworth; and 13 nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington, MS on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Services followed at 11:00 a.m. Burial was at Odd Fellows Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hammett Youth Fund c/o First United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 157, Lexington,MS 39095.