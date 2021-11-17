Janie Rhyne, 79, of Durant, MS, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. Janie was an LPN and had worked at the Methodist Hospital of Middle Mississippi in Lexington for a number of years. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church where she gladly served any way she could.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents Horace and Louise Price Garrett, husband John Rhyne, granddaughter Carrie Pullen, and brother Joe Griffin.

She is survived by her son Jimmy (Charolene) Mims of French Camp, MS; step son Stephen (Courtney) Rhyne of Pearl, MS; daughters, Janet (Jerome) Youngblood, Jackie (Prentiss) Pullen, and Jennifer (Dennis) Pullen, all of French Camp, MS; and step daughters, Wendy Gilmore of Lexington, MS and Shelly Rhyne of Durant, MS. She is also survived by her brother Boley Garrett of Kilmichael, MS and sisters, Sarah (Tommy) Rushing of Kilmichael, MS, Nancy (Joe) Wilson of TN, and Cindy (Cris) Carneal of TX. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Thursday, November 11 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services were held on Friday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Funeral Home Chapel, Lexington, with burial at Spring Hill/Rhyne Cemetery near Durant, MS.