Dean Christian, Jr., 81, of Greenwood, MS, passed away, Wednesday at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital. He was retired from Chancellor Construction Company and had served in the Arkansas National Guard.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Dean Wakefield and Mary Katherine Cushman Christian, and his son Chris Christian.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Rebecca Bailey Christian of Greenwood, MS; his daughter Lea MCbride and husband David of Lexington, MS; and his sister Katherine Ann Christian Gibson of Derman, MS.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brooke, Blake, and Breann Bell, and Caleb, Rebecca, and Bailey Christian.

There was a graveside service on Sunday, November 21 at 4:00 p.m. from the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS.