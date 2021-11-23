Dorothy Browning Shrock, 94, of Goodman, MS passed away Saturday, October 13, 2021 at the University Hospital in Lexington.

Mrs. Shrock was preceded in death by her parents Jefferson and Myrtle Allen Browning, her husband of 42 years Wirt Shrock, and daughter Peggy Jo Briggs. Dorothy was a member of the Shrock Methodist Church and an avid bridge player.

Mrs. Shrock is survived by her sons, Dr. Fletcher Shrock and his wife Judy of Durant, MS, Dr. Mike Shrock and his wife Darlene of Philadelphia, MS, and son-in-law Carl Briggs of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at graveside on Monday at 11:00 a.m., October 15 from the Browning-Hill Crest Cemetery in Goodman, MS with Southern Funeral Home in charge of services. Rev. David Cain officiated.