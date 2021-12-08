BASCOM TIMOTHY MELTON

Bascom Timothy “Timmy” Melton, 60, of Lexington, MS, died Friday, November 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. This was his one request to be at his home in the woods in Emory.

Tim was born March 22, 1961, in Lexington, MS. He was the son of the late William Arthur Melton and Carol Pierson Melton. He worked for Mississippi Valley Gas/Atmos Entergy for thirty-three years. There were not many people that didn’t come in contact with the “gas man”. He met many people from all walks of life with his job. He cared greatly for his customers, especially his older customers.

If you knew Tim, you knew how much he enjoyed being outdoors from hunting and fishing to cooking, riding on the tractor, or working at his barn. Many weekends you could find him at his barn with his stereo blaring, carving or tinkering on a project. He loved the challenge of making or carving something just to see if he could do it. Most of the things he made were given away to his friends.

Tim was also a fabulous cook. He loved watching something on TV or Facebook and then trying it for himself. His steaks, ribs, burgers, and anything else from the grill were considered the best around. Often when eating out, he would always say that he could have cooked it better!

Tim was the life of the party! He was loved by young crowds and older crowds. He had a one of a kind sense of humor. There was always going to be laughter when Tim was in a room. Tim’s favorite summer pastime was being at the Holmes County Country Club working on the pool or visiting with anyone out there eating his sardines, salad in a bag, and avocados.

Tim’s family was his most prized possession! He dearly loved his wife of 26 years, Melaine Boswell Melton. He was sure to brag on his three children, Maggie Elizabeth Melton, Bascom Lake Melton, and Hattie Laine Melton. They were his pride and joy. He was proud of all they have accomplished and was sure to tell everyone about them. They were the sparkle in his eyes!

He also leaves behind brothers, Benny (Jennifer) Melton of Yazoo City, Toby (Vickie) Melton of Madison, W. A. (Christie) Melton of Como; sisters, Lisa (Wade) Williams, and Laura (Jeff) McWilliams of Madison. Tim also has numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. All of these adored their Uncle Timmy!

The family would like to say a special thanks to the Sta Home Hospice team from Flowood (Amber, Angela, and Courtney) for their love, care, and support over the past 3 weeks.

A graveside service was held at Emory Methodist Church on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Tim adored his children and their education was very important to him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an account set up for his children’s education at BankPlus in Lexington.