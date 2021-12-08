Elizebeth Pauline Spencer Edwards, 95, of Lexington, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at UMMC of Lexington.

Pauline lived her entire life in Holmes County, MS. She attended Coxburg School and graduated as valedictorian of her senior class. Pauline helped her husband in his farming business, and she also helped him run and manage West Truck Stop in West, MS.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Clifford Spencer and Bessie Mae Trigleth Spencer. She was also preceded in death by her husband Lester O. Edwards and her brother Willie Frank (Jack) Spencer and her sister Nellie Carolyn Spencer Dutton.

Survivors include her four children, Carol Jackson (Matt), Austin (Bud) Edwards (Babs), of Lexington, MS, Leta Voss (Gene) of San Antonio, TX, and Linda (Nick) Theos, of Atlanta, GA. She leaves behind her grandchildren Bob Dickard, Stephanie Bilsky, Tara Howell, Jessica Gilmer, Crystal Greco, Jym Jackson IV, Amanda Avendano, Spencer Powell, Helaina Theos, and Caroline Theos. She is also survived by twenty-two great grandchildren and one great, great child.

Visitation was held at Southern Funeral Home, Lexington on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral service was conducted at Coxburg Methodist Protestant Church at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, by Rev. Jerry Guess. Burial was in the Coxburg Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Michael Greco, Colton Howell, Scott Howell, Doyle Gilmore, Jr., Thomas Niven, Allan Spencer.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Phillip Chisolm, Doyle Gilmore, Sr., Dennis Killebrew, Jack Spencer, Kenny Killebrew, and Larry Wigley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Coxburg Methodist Protestant Church or Coxburg Cemetery Fund.