Paul Gwin Sharpe, Jr., 40, of Lexington, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021. He was born on December 6, 1980 to Paul Gwin Sharpe, Sr. and Paula Jordan Sharpe. Gwin was a member of Tchula Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Central Holmes Academy in 1999 and Mississippi State University in 2003. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.

Gwin is survived by his mother, Paula Jordan Sharpe; his brother William Elliott Sharpe; his uncle Byron B. Sharpe, Jr. (Diane); his aunt Lynette J. Granberry (Johnny); and nine first cousins.

Graveside services were held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021. Pallbearers were Chris Cahill, Paul Durff, Thomas Flemming, Chas Fulgham, Doug Hooker, Patrick Jacobs, Durden Sharpe and Ryan Sharpe.