Annie Faye Ables Ferrell, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her residence in Lexington, MS.

Annie Faye was a member of Harland Creek Baptist Church. She had worked for more than 30 years at Henson-Kickernick as a seamstress and then worked 20 years at Superior Uniform. Her hobby, other than her family, was quilting.

Annie Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Byrd and Essie Ellington Ables; her sisters, Helen “Wink” Ainsworth and Gladys Rogers; and her brothers, Mabry and Joe “Snow” Ables.

Annie Fay is survived by her husband of 63 years Vivian L. Ferrell; her son Lamar (Dana) Ferrell; and her grandson Trey (Shanna) Ferrell. She would have welcomed a great grandson in April.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Harland Creek Baptist Church. Visitation began at 11:30 a.m. with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m.

Burial was held in Harland Creek Cemetery.