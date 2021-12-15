Emma Jean Vance Breazeale, age 84, of Cleveland, MS, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Indywood Estates.

Emma Jean was born on November 10, 1937, in Ethel, Mississippi to Clayton Monroe and Louise Steen Vance, Sr. She graduated from Kosciusko High School and married George Kennon Breazeale. She worked for a film company that made Elvis movies in Memphis, TN. Emma Jean moved to Durant to work at several local factories. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Durant. Some of her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, and taking care of her cats. She was a loving mother and grandmother that adored all of her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Louise Vance, Sr, brother, Billy Vance, sister, Martha Sue Jones, brother, Clayton Vance, Jr., and son, Tony Breazeale.

She is survived by her granddaughter Amanda (Kyle) Goodman of Cleveland; grandson Matthew (Sarah) Breazeale of Memphis, TN; daughter-in-law Renee Breazeale of Durant, MS; and nephews, George Jones, Wayne Jones, Keith Jones, and Rodney Vance.

Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

