On December 24, 2021 with her family present, Betty Byrd, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior.

Betty was born on January 12, 1941 in Bentonia, MS to EC and Bobbie Pettus. After graduating from Tchula High School, she attended Holmes Junior College.

She married the love of her life, Donald Byrd, on February 4, 1961 and they had four children: Janece, Richard, Christopher and Sharon. Nine grandchildren were the sparkle in her eyes.

“Nana” enjoyed spending time in the kitchen preparing delicious meals for her family. She was the ultimate chef and always made sure everyone had their favorite dish.

Betty loved her church and spent countless hours serving as teacher, hostess, choir member and bulletin creator to name a few.

She always had a smile and a kind word ready to share and had a gift for making everyone feel loved and cared for. She fiercely and deeply loved her family. She was a strong woman who would not give up no matter the obstacles she faced.

Betty is survived by her children: Janece (Warren) Barron, Richard (Debbie) Byrd, Chris (Darla) Byrd, and Sharon (Robert) Davis; grandchildren: Caitlen Barron, Nathan Barron (Sayre), Ryleigh Byrd, Brandon Byrd, Gavin Byrd, Rachel Byrd, Tyler Davis, Ruger Davis and Tiffany Byrd (Ric)and sisters: Nadine Marshall and Barbara Estes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald (Dee) Byrd, her grandson Ric Byrd, brother Terry Bigbee, and her parents.

A celebration of her life was held on Tuesday, December 28 at Tchula Baptist Church with visitation at held at noon. The service followed at 1:00 pm. Interment was at Pinecrest Cemetery.