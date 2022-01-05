STEVEN LANE UPCHURCH

Steve Upchurch passed awayon Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Castlewood Place in Brandon, MS.

Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Sallis.

Visitation was held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Steve is survived by his wife Pam England Upchurch; daughter Natalie Baten (John); sons, Nicholas Upchurch (Hayley) and Nathan Upchurch (Mallory); mother Sylvia Upchurch; sisters, Sandra Cothran and Melissa Upchurch; grandchildren, Hayden Frazure, Milly Upchurch, Alden Baten, Anna Brook Baten, Stafford Upchurch, and Walt Upchurch.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kosciusko, had a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University, and worked in farming from 1982-1996 and was in banking from 1996-2017. He was a Salutatorian of the Southwest Banking School at Southern Methodist University. He had many friends and was loved by so many. He never met a stranger. During his time off he enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and Mississippi Athletics.

Steve was preceded in death by his father Walter Levi Upchurch.

Memorials may be contributed to: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Fund, PO Box 414, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com