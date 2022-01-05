Thelma Olivia Tyson McBride Martin, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, December 27, 2021 at her residence in D’Iberville, MS.

Thelma was an active member of Beulah Baptist Church, Lexington, MS. Along with the love of her family, her hobbies were working in her flower and vegetable gardens.

Thelma is survived by two sisters, Alfreda Dennis of D’Iberville, MS and Fay Jennings of Rolling Fork, MS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Olive Tyson; her sisters, Myree Shanks, Lurline McBride, Peggy Watson, Marian Swinney, Linda Tyson and Dorinda Winstead. She was also proceeded in death by her brothers, Walter Tyson, Kenneth Tyson, Alfred Tyson and Charles Tyson.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Southern Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at Beulah Cemetery in Lexington, MS.

Pallbearers were Bill Swinney, Paul Winstead, Ricky Winstead, Rand Tyson, Giffard McBride, and Ricky Cauthen. Honoray pallbearers were Kent Roberts, Mills Heard and Melon Garrett.