Betty Lou Porter Criswell, 85, of Pickens passed away at her home on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Newell and Alice Love Porter, her husband John Franklin Criswell and her sister Margaret Campbell.

She was a member of the Pickens United Methodist Church.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Johnnie Lou Solis and her husband Louis of Rockport, Texas and Cheryl Nickoson of Pickens.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, January 12 at 3:00 p.m., from the Hillcrest Cemetery in Goodman, MS.