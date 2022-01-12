Clyde Meeks, the son of Jannie Meeks and Floyd Meeks who preceded him in death, was born June 21, 1961, in Lexington, MS

He graduated from Lexington Attendance Center and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he received an honorable discharge.

He departed this life on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 6:16 p.m. at the Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, FL. He is survived by eight brothers and sisters, Floyd Meeks, Jr. of Lexington, MS, Mary Love of Jackson, MS, Arthur Meeks of Chicago, IL, Nathaniel Meeks of Meridian, MS, Barbara Meeks Otti of Gahanna, OH, Linda Meeks of Columbus, OH, Jeanette Meeks of Atlanta, GA, Elaine Israel of New York City, NY, and Wayne Meeks who preceded him in death; three aunts, Lois Bins of Memphis, TN, Willie Lee Wade of Milwaukee, WI, Ella Ruth Meeks of Chicago, IL; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Bethel C.M.E. Church in Blackhawk, MS on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 12:00 noon. Pastor Floyd Meeks, Jr. will officiate the service.

COVID-19 protocol will be observed.

Flowers can be sent to Porter and Sons’ Funeral Home located at 237 Yazoo St., Lexington, MS 39095.