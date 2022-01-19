Pamala Ann Fox, 47, of Sallis passed way Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at her residence. Visitation was held at 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 17, 2022, at Harvest Point Baptist Church, Kosciusko MS. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. at Harvest Point Baptist Church. Burial followed at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS. Rev. Mike Barrentine and Rev. Jerry Meggs officiated the service. Jordan Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Pamala Ann Vaughn Fox and Robert Fox were married September 2, 2010 until their passing on January 12, 2022.

Pam was a Barber and the owner of The Hair Company in Kosciusko. She took pride in helping her clients. She also loved spending time with her friends and family.

Pam is survived by a son Gavin Fox of Sallis; daughters, Willow Fox and Courtney Blaine of Sallis; brothers, Joey (Patsy) Vaughn of Kosciusko and David (Lynn) Vaughn of Weir; sisters, Susan (Darren) Rone of Kosciusko, Sherry Blaine of Weir, Anita Trotter and Karen Shaw both of Gulfport.

She was preceded in death by parents, Mailon Harvey Vaughn and Paula Lee Rucker Vaughn; sister Sheila Ann Floyd; and grandmother Mildred Pauline Rucker.

Those serving as pallbearers were Riley Vaughn, Mack Vaughn, Ryan Jackson, Brady Jackson, Glace Rone, and Michael Shurden. Honorary pallbearer was Joey Odom.

