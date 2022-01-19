Robert Shannon “Scooter” Fox, 47, of Sallis passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his residence. Visitation was held 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022 at Harvest Point Baptist Church, Kosciusko MS. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. at Harvest Point Baptist Church. Burial followed at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS. Rev. Mike Barrentine and Rev. Jerry Meggs officiated the service. Jordan Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Fox and Pamala Ann Vaughn Fox were married September 2, 2010 until their passing on January 12, 2022.

Robert is survived by his son Gavin Fox of Sallis, MS; daughters, Willow Fox and Courtney Blaine of Sallis, MS; sisters, Debra Temple and Teresa Fox of Brandon, MS; nephew Wesley (Erin) Williams of Benton, MS; nieces, Anna (Cody) Huff of Brandon, MS and Carly Temple (Mitchell Tagert) of Pearl, MS; great nephews, Rhett, JD, Slayton, Beckett; great niece Ava; and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Newton” Fox and Linda Mae Fox; grandparents, Robert Cecil Fox and Katie Mae Fox; and uncles, James and Buddy Fox.

He was employed by BRV as an equipment operator and worked many years in the oil field as a welder. His love for his co-workers was immense.

Robert was an avid sportsman. He also enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. His love for them was immeasurable and he was always available when and if needed. To know him was to love him.

Pallbearers were Tony Fox, Justice Young, Jason Self, Kenny J. Schoffstall, Mitch Lee, Kade Atwood, Tater Winters, Joe Horne, and Dewayne Lewis.

Honorary pallbearer was Weston Self.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org. For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.