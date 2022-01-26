Amber Arnold Thornton, 47, died unexpectedly at her residence in Kosciusko on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Visitation was held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Graveside services followed at 3:00 p.m. at Mizpah Cemetery in Durant. Rev. Mark Parnell officiated.

Amber was a member of the First Baptist Church in Durant. She graduated from East Holmes Academy. Amber received a Bachelor’s Degree in Guidance from Mississippi State University, and a Master’s Degree in Guidance from Jackson State University. She worked 16 years for the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation.

Amber was a very loving, caring, and giving person. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, which include three sons, Braden, Parker, and Sawyer; one daughter, Hiley; parents, Jim and Judy Arnold; brother, Ryan Arnold and his wife Kim; sister-in-law, Melissa Arnold.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Thornton; two brothers, Shane Arnold and Scott Arnold.

Pallbearers were Austin Arnold, Alex Arnold, Timothy Blackstock, Corey Thornton, Tyler Arnold, Jonathan Tucker, and Gage Bates. Honorary pallbearers were Ben Arnold and Colin Arnold.

