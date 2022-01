Bryan Dawson, 58, of Goodman, MS passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 of natural causes. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Winters Funeral Home in Kosciusko. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Georgeville Cemetery in Durant, MS.