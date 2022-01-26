A graveside service for Eddie Ruth Boatman of Durant, formerly of Kilmichael, was held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23 at Poplar Creek Nations Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Randy Dees officiated the service. Honorary pallbearers were Paul Cummings, Delynn Cummings, Billy Ray Cummings, Clay Cummings, Chance Cummings, Allen Cummings, Brandon Amason, Carl Wayne Amason, and her loving church family of Durant Baptist Church.

Visitation was held on Sunday, January 23 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at the cemetery.

Eddie Ruth Boatman, 81, passed away at Vaiden Community Living Center on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born in Montgomery County to Eddie Louis and Lula Ruth Palmertree Boatman on August 6, 1940. Early in life she worked as a nurse at the Mississippi State Hospital in Whitfield, MS before moving to Durant where she worked at Durant Electric. She was a member of Durant Baptist Church.

Mrs. Boatman is survived by one sister, Meredith McCain of Eupora; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Boatman Cummings and Lady Carol Boatman Howard; and two brothers, John Robert Boatman and Pete Boatman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Poplar Creek Nations Baptist Church Cemetery, 488 Hwy 413, Kilmichael, MS 39747.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.