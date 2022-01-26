In loving memory of Fannie Jewel Ables Siddon born June 13, 1938 in Holmes County, MS and passed away peacefully at Tunica Nursing Home on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

She is survived by her three sons, Dewayne Siddon (Jackie) of Chattanooga,TN, Waymond Siddon of Senatobia, MS and Harvey Siddon (Connie) of Senatobia, MS; six grandchildren, Amy Parker, Jack Parker, Jerom Parker, all of Chattanooga, TN, Ashley Campbell (Erick) of Arkabutla, MS, Haley Siddon Garrison (Jayel) of Manila, AR, Sierra Siddon Courtney (Alex) of South Korea.

She is survived by six great-grandchildren, Kadance Nation, Ethan Houston, Talan Houston, Lane Campbel, Sam Garrison, and Addison Garrison.

She is also survived by four brothers and one sister, Dewey Ables (Jane) of Madison, MS, Lamar Ables (Elaine) of Southaven, MS; James Ables (Brenda) of Southaven, MS, Dale Ables of Goodman, MS; and Rachel Hankins (Don) of Laurel, MS.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank (Mickey) Siddon; her parents, Dewey and Ruebelle Tidwell Ables; and her great- granddaughter Presley Kate Campbell.

Fannie Jewel married Frank Siddon on May 15, 1958. They were married for 39 years when Frank passed away in 1997. Fannie worked at Henson-Kickernick and Hendrick Drug Store in Lexington, MS for many years. Fannie moved to Senatobia, MS in the early 2000’s after retiring.

Visitation and funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Southern Funeral home in Lexington, MS. Visitation began at 12 noon and the services began at 1:00 p.m. from the Southern Funeral Home Chapel.