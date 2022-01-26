Sylvia Barton, Upchurch affectionately known as Dat Dat to family and friends, died Thursday, January 20, 2022. Sylvia was born on May 15, 1941 to Earl and Zera Barton. She married the love of her life Walter “Buddy” Upchurch over 60 years ago and was his constant companion until 2007 at his death.

She is survived by children, Sandra Upchurch Cothran, Melissa Upchurch and Pam Upchurch her daughter-in-law. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Bubba Barton; son Steve Upchurch; and son-in-law Brad Cothran.

Memorials may be made to the Jennifer Sterling Brown Animal Rescue or the charity of your choice.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, January 23, from the Odd Fellows Cemetery.