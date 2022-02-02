Floyd Malone, 87, of Sycamore, Illinois passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Bethany Healthcare and Rehab in DeKalb.

He was born in Lexington, Mississippi on August 9, 1934, to Thomas B. and Eula (Ables) Malone, Sr. He married Frances Scroggins in 1969 in Aurora. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; daughters, Rose Malone-Kelly and Tina Malone; seven brothers and two sisters.

Floyd was previously employed with Castrol Chemical Company in North Aurora and Furnace Electric in Batavia.

He is survived by his daughters, Mary (Dean) Horn, Valerie Malone and Judith Malone; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; half-sister, Ruth Pepe; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at noon on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery.