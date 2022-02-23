Sam H. “Butch” Buck, Jr., 74, of Greenwood passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Acona Methodist Church cemetery with Southern Funeral Home of Lexington, MS overseeing the arrangements.

A native of Holmes County and Leflore County, he retired from farming and industrial maintenance. After retirement, he enjoyed visiting family, riding his motorcycle and researching his genealogy. He could sit for hours and talk about his family history and the ones that served in the military as well as his motorcycle adventures. He never met a stranger on his adventures.

He was a Navy Veteran and could tell stories of serving on the USS San Marcos.

In his early years, he played drums in a band as well as taught others how to play. He enjoyed teaching hunters safety and taking a competition team to Colorado to compete.

He loved nature at its best. He would make sure his squirrels and chipmunks in the backyard had snacks as often as he could. When his children and grandchildren would bring their pets by, he made sure the pets received plenty of snacks during the visit to PawPaw’s house.

He was a member of the Acona Methodist Church and went to Lexington High School in Lexington, MS.

He is survived by his children, Shannon Buck Russum (Russ) of Spanish Fort, AL, James T. “Thad” Buck (Tammy) of Silverhill, AL, and Kelly Buck of Robertsdale, AL; and his brother Robert T. “Rusty” Buck, Jr. (Bobbye) of Greenwood, MS. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Robert W. “Trey” Vance III (Mary) of Carrollton, MS, Briley K. Hooten of Robertsdale, AL, Madison R. Buck and McKenzie L. Buck both of Silverhill, AL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam H. “Sambo” Buck, Sr. and Kathleen McRae Buck.