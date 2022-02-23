THELMA JORDAN

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, Thelma (nee Rowe) Jordan (affectionately known as Hattie), beloved of God, was called home to Heaven at the age of ninety-six. The Lord blessed her with a spirit of fire and purpose. She had a calling for work which included feeding the hungry, caring for the sick and growing things.

She was blessed with a long life and graced with wisdom, discernment and practicality. We who knew and loved her, through the grace of God and faith, anticipate the day when we will be reunited in the presence of the Most High never to be parted again.

Thelma is survived by her partner of over 50 years, James “Jerry”; her eldest child Carl “Sonny”; her daughters, Laura, Janice and Saxon (granddaughter); her brother James “Doc”; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We thank God for His gift of her presence in our lives. Amen.