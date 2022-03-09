Debbi Jones, age 69, of 1374 Burdette Road, Gray Court, SC passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2022, surrounded by friends and family.

Debbi was born in Jackson Mississippi to Virgil and Barbara King. She attended University of Mississippi. She was an IT Security Auditor and held multiple professional certifications. She was a senior member of the RAS Audit group at BDO with clients around the world. She was a former member of First Baptist Church in Lexington MS. Debbi was an avid reader and loved going “Junque-tiquing” with friends and husband Don. She loved British television, Downton Abbey, and the PBS Masterpiece series, good coffee, and giraffes. Nobody ever made a better lemon-buttermilk icebox pie, and no husband ever had a better partner in life.

Debbi is survived by her husband and love of 50 years, Don Jones. They have three daughters, Michele Gaines (husband David) of Asheville NC, Chrissy Hope (husband Shane) of Aiken SC, and Kari Estrada of Angleton TX. She is also survived by her brothers Virgil King III of Lexington MS and John Mark King of Grenada, MS.

Don and Debbi have five grandchildren, Carter Hope, Delaney Hope, and Wade Hope of Aiken, SC, and David Gaines and Avery Gaines of Asheville, NC. She also has two grand-dogs, a grand-cat, and a grand-tortoise.

The family had a private viewing Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton. There are no services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorials to a charity of one’s choice.

