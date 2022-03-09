Walter Francis (Buddy) Hathcock, 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on March 3rd, 2022, at his home in Lexington.

Visitation was held at 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6th, 2022, at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington with Funeral Service to follow. Bro. Jack Wooten of First United Methodist Church officiated. Burial followed at Brister Cemetery on Hwy 51 north of Durant, MS.

Buddy was born in Lexington to Henry Thompson and Shirley Aldridge Hathcock on September 4th, 1951. He graduated from Lexington High School and has worked in many professions throughout his life. He was a multi-business owner, home and commercial builder, electrician, contractor, mechanic, and most recently retired to work in his small engine repair shop at his home. Buddy was an avid do-it-yourselfer who never turned down a challenge. He believed there was nothing he couldn’t do, and all that knew him would agree. He was always the hardest working man in the room, and he exuded confidence and leadership without saying a word. He was widely known for achieving the impossible, creating things with his hands, building tools and machines, and repairing all things mechanical and electrical. He was a husband, loyal son, brother, friend, loving father, and a man respected and admired by many. He taught his children how to provide for themselves, and that there was no substitute for hard work and perseverance. He offered help to those in need, often when others turned them away. Buddy had natural abilities that others struggled to comprehend. He will be truly missed by the many he touched, and his impact on the community will last for decades.

Buddy was preceded in death by his father Henry Thompson Hathcock, mother Shirley Aldridge Hathcock, brother James A. (Jimmy) Hathcock, and brother David Hathcock.

Buddy is survived by his wife Julie Hathcock of Lexington; daughter Bridgett (Richard) Chisolm of Madison; son Matt (Lacy) Hathcock of Lexington; brother George (Gloria) Hathcock of Durant; brother Billy (Beverly) Hathcock of Durant; sister Mary Jane (Johnny) Allen of Lexington; and grandchildren Connor, Morgan, Matthew, Swayze, Landry and Mary Hayden.

Pallbearers were Ricky Hathcock, Dennis Mosley, Robert Wayne Carnathan, Davis Hocutt, Johnny Word, and Connor Chisolm.