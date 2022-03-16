YARTNEY KATRELL GREER By Holmes County Herald | March 16, 2022 | 0 Mr. Yartney Katrell Greer, 34, of Durant, MS, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 12 at Durant Baptist Church. Interment was in New Center Ridge Cemetery in Sallis, MS. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MATTIE HOWARD March 16, 2022 | No Comments » WALTER FRANCIS (BUDDY) HATHCOCK March 9, 2022 | No Comments » DEBBI JONES March 9, 2022 | No Comments » ANGELIA MARIE KEITH March 2, 2022 | No Comments » RICHARD WEST March 2, 2022 | No Comments »