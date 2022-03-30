Martha Ann Kealhofer Jordan, age 94, of Lexington, Miss. passed away peacefully at her home at 4:50 p.m. on March 22, 2022, with her daughter at her bedside.

A Native of Holmes County, Mrs. Jordan retired from BankPlus 5 years ago after working as secretary for First National Bank and BankPlus for 43 years.

Previously she was employed by Weathersby Chevrolet-Buick Company, and prior to that job, she was secretary for many years for Attorney Edwin White until his retirement.

Mrs. Jordan was a devoted Christian daughter, wife, and mother. She was a member of Oregon Memorial Church in Lexington. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, William “Bill” Wilson Jordan, and her parents, Robert Lightfood Kealhofer and Bertha Roach Kealhofer.

She is survived by her only child, Marsha Elizabeth Jordan of Lexington, Miss.

Visitation was held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. The funeral service followed with Bro. Lyn Nations officiating. Interment was in Odd Fellows cemetery in Lexington.

Pallbearers were Bruce Edwards, Ellis Harris, III, Barry Rule, Max Yates, Mac Phillips, and Mike King.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Oregon Memorial Church, Samaritan’s Purse-Operation Christmas Child, and Alzheimer’s Association-Mississippi Chapter.