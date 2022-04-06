JAMES A. “JIM” ROBERTSON By Holmes County Herald | April 6, 2022 | 0 James A. “Jim” Robertson, 67, of Durant, MS passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Lakeland Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jackson, MS. Graveside services were held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Bowlin Cemetery in Attala County at 2:30 p.m. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MARTHA ANN KEALHOFER JORDAN March 30, 2022 | No Comments » YARTNEY KATRELL GREER March 16, 2022 | No Comments » MATTIE HOWARD March 16, 2022 | No Comments » WALTER FRANCIS (BUDDY) HATHCOCK March 9, 2022 | No Comments » DEBBI JONES March 9, 2022 | No Comments »