James A. “Jim” Robertson, 67, of Durant, MS passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Lakeland Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jackson, MS. Graveside services were held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Bowlin Cemetery in Attala County at 2:30 p.m.

