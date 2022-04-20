LYNDON VEASLEY By Holmes County Herald | April 20, 2022 | 0 Mr. Lyndon Veasley, 23, of West, MS, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Holmes County. A graveside service was held at Smyrna Cemetery in West on Saturday, April 16 at 11:00 a.m. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts JAMES A. “JIM” ROBERTSON April 6, 2022 | No Comments » MARTHA ANN KEALHOFER JORDAN March 30, 2022 | No Comments » YARTNEY KATRELL GREER March 16, 2022 | No Comments » MATTIE HOWARD March 16, 2022 | No Comments » WALTER FRANCIS (BUDDY) HATHCOCK March 9, 2022 | No Comments »