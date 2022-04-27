Christopal “Opal” Cain Ware, 90, a devoted homemaker and loving mother, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Visitation was held at 10:00 a.m. and the service at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, April 27, at Oregon Memorial Church in Lexington. Burial was in Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Opal was born September 14, 1931, in Attala County to the late Floyd Arthur Cain and Anna Belle Cotten Cain.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ware; sisters, Emerlyn Smith and Polly McMillan. She was a member of Oregon Memorial Church.

Survivors include: son Nelson Ware and wife Teresa of Madison; daughter Robbie Bennett and husband Bruce of Flora; daughter Candy Goolsby and husband Joe of Flora; grandchildren, Nicole Nance and husband Dusty, Angela Blythe and husband Rob, Chris Goolsby and wife Dawn, Jessica Hollingsworth and husband Luke, Bryson and Conner Ware, Kaysie Childress and husband Kane, and Caroline White and husband Tanner; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Lola and Colton Goolsby, Nolan and Emery Nance, Saylor, Knox and Layton Blythe, Hawkins Childress and Lennon White.

Memorials may be sent to Oregon Memorial Church, P.O. Box 163, Lexington, MS 39095.