Douglas Lowery Ward, 93, of Durant, Mississippi, passed away Monday May 2, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center from health complications.

Douglas was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Frances Payne Ward, his daughter Sarah Beth Ward and grandson, Stephen Lowery Ward. Survivors include: a brother, John Morris Ward of Kosciusko; a son, Gene (Tammy) Ward of Indianola, a daughter, Renee (Byron) Burge of Carriere; grandchildren: Megan Hudson, Callie Ward, Connie Gore, JT Burge, Ashley Lowe, Brandi Wagner, Chase Burge; 11 great grandchildren and a host of special nieces and nephews.

Douglas was born, May 18, 1928, in Kosciusko MS to Ebon Clifford Ward and Lettie Lowery Ward.

Growing up during the depression, Douglas held many odd jobs from delivering newspapers, cutting yards, making and cutting ice, digging ditches, laying pipe and harvesting wheat, in order to help meet the needs of his family.

Before completing high school, on May 7, 1947, he joined the US Army Airforce. He served in many capacities but primarily was a radio operator, where he received and sent messages in Morse Code.

While stationed at Keesler Airforce Base in Biloxi, he met and married Frances Payne. After being discharged, he entered Bradley University in Peoria IL, where he received a diploma in Horology – the art of watchmaking. He also took the Jewelry Repair Course, where he learned the trade that would become his livelihood. In February of 1955, he purchased a jewelry store in Durant, MS, and opened what became Ward’s Jewelry.

He served his community in various capacities of organizations such as Rotary Club, Lions Club, Durant Chamber of Commerce, the MS Numismatic Association, MS Jewelers Association, and the Castalian Masonic Lodge. He also was entrusted to serve his church as chairman of Finance and treasurer.

Douglas believed in serving God, family, church and community. He strived to be a friend to everyone and believed that to have a friend, you must first be one. He once said that all of his duties and responsibilities had made him rich—-Rich in heart.

Services for Douglas Ward are being held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Durant Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., with services following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Parkway Cemetery, Kosciusko, MS. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Durant Methodist Church.