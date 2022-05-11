Daniel H. Hopson, 62, passed away at Baptist Yazoo Hospital in Yazoo City, MS on Friday, May 6, 2022.

A retired carpet Installer, he was of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his father Herbert H. Hopson and his mother Bernice Burt Hopson, his brother David Hopson and sister Julia Ann Hamilton.

Survivors are his sister Jackie (Larry) Moore and brother Tim Hopson of Yazoo City, MS; nieces, Misty Moore (Steve Vandevere) of Yazoo City, MS, Shunna (Brian) Toombs of McKenzie, TN; nephews Shaun (Jessica) Moore of League City, TX, and Brody Hamilton of Paris, TN; and many other family and friends, Jace Crimm and Clay Shoops.

Daniel wished to be cremated and his ashes spread at his home. Southern Funeral Home of Lexington, MS is in charge of arrangements. A memorial will be at a later date.