Madelyn Carol Harthcock Spell went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Madelyn was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where she had served as church secretary for several years. She retired from Holmes County Bank in 2012 after working for 45 years. She also worked as a secretary for the Harland Creek Community Water Association for a number of years.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She has been reunited with her late husband, William L. Spell, (Bubba). They were married for 52 years before his untimely death in 2014. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Dorothy Harthcock, brothers, Clyde and Aaron Harthcock, and sister Clara Helm.

She is survived by daughter Rhonda Langford (Randy); son William L. (Bubba) Spell, Jr. (Angela); brothers, Billy Joe Harthcock of Eupora, MS, Otis Harthcock (Tammy) of Florence, MS, Mitchell Harthcock (Tracy) of Kosciusko, MS; and sister Nancy Wilkinson of Yazoo City, MS.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kyle (Nikki), Mark (Angelia), Jordan, Brett (Grey), and Lane. She is also survived by four great grandchildren, Maddie, Will, Emmy, and John Mark.

Pallbearers were Trey Wilkerson, Blake Harthcock, Melvin Spell, Jr., Jake Drennan, John Drennan, Thomas Drennan, and Payton Helm.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Southern Funeral Home Chapel with services at the chapel at 3:00 p.m. Burial followed at Antioch Cemetery. Bro. Mac Ables and Bro. Joe McGraw officiated.