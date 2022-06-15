Mr. Anthony G. Mansoor, 89, of Ridgeland, passed away on June 6, 2022 at St. Dominic Jackson Memorial Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Tony was born in Central America on November 18, 1932 to his parents, Lutfi and Victoria Gabrie Mansoor. He served in the US Army as a medic and paratrooper in the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, KY. Tony married Leila K. Mansoor and opened Mansoor’s Hardware in 1963 in Tchula, MS. He continued to work there throughout his life, still commuting each day from Ridgeland, MS. The community of Tchula was so dear to his heart.

Tony treated everyone as God sees them as brothers and sisters in Christ. He had a great love for life, he never met a stranger, and was loved by many. He loved dancing and singing with his children and grandchildren, enjoyed gardening, and could bring any plant back to life. Cooking was one of Tony’s passions, he loved preparing and sharing his meals with many.

Above all, family was the most important aspect of his life and he was so proud of each and every one of them. He made sure that family traditions would be carried on.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Leila K. Mansoor, daughters, Liz Mansoor Helton (Kevin), Helen Mansoor Bunnell (Kevin); brothers, Nicholas Mansoor, Lutfi Mansoor, Jr., and Richard Mansoor; and 11 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mansoor is preceded in death by his daughter, Sabrina Mansoor Paben; son, Anthony “Tony” G. Mansoor Jr., and brothers, Victor Mansoor and John Mansoor.

A memorial mass was held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Madison at 11:00 am with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment will be conducted privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 4000 Tidewater Lane Madison, MS 39110.