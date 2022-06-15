Robin Dean Carnathan Pickle, 59, of the Bowling Green community in Holmes County, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS after a lengthy illness.

She was a home maker and a Baptist having attended Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Robin was preceded in death by her daughter Karen M. Osborne, father Roberts Newton Carnathan, and mother Doris June McDaniel Jones.

Robin is survived by her husband David Pickle, a daughter Kelly Nicole Osborne of DeKalb, MS, and a step-son Nick Pickle of Jackson. She is also survived by her sister Roxanne Curtis (John) of Arcadia, LA, her brother Robert Wayne Carnathan (Susan) of Bowling Green and three grandchildren, Ethan, Emerson, and Elijah.

Active pallbearers were James Self, Billy Wayne Broyles, Linn Stonestreet, Tyler Giles, and Buster Devine. Honorary pallbearers were Shane Tucker, Jason Pickle, and Billy Stonestreet.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Brister Cemetery in Holmes County. Rev. Carlton McNeer officiated.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to: Brister Cemetery, 232 Cross Creek Drive, Brandon, MS 39047.