Sarah Elizabeth “Polly” Thompson Adcock, 83, formerly of Durant, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her residence in Yazoo City, MS.

Visitation was held on Saturday, June 11 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:30 p.m. at the Southern Funeral Home Chapel in Lexington with burial in Mizpah Cemetery in Durant, MS.